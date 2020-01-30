NBC10 Responds
Have a consumer complaint? Call 215-201-5310
NBC10 Responds

Email Posing as Popular Lottery Game Raises Concern

Philadelphia woman reached out to NBC10 Responds when something seemed off with an email offering millions in winnings

By Harry Hairston and Leigh Lesniak

By Harry Hairston and Leigh Lesniak

Image of the Powerball Impostor email one NBC10 Responds viewer received

One NBC10 Responds viewer wrote to our consumer team after receiving a suspicious email. It stated she won big money in the lottery, and asked for personal information.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Winning the lottery is a dream come true. But you have to play to win.

That’s something Veronica Saunders didn’t do. So when she was clicking through her emails and deleting out all of the junk, one message caught her attention.

It read: “Congratulations. Your email was selected in Powerball lottery draw with the sum of one point five million dollars,” Saunders, of Philadelphia, told NBC10 Responds.

NBC10 Responds

Have a consumer complaint? Call 215-201-5310

NBC10 Responds Dec 11, 2019

Call or Tap Here to Submit a Consumer Complaint

NBC10 Responds 4 hours ago

Wawa Warns of Possible Fraud Following 2019 Data Breach

The email went on to ask for her name, address, and phone number. She sensed something wasn’t right and forwarded the email to NBC10 Responds.

We contacted the Multi-State Lottery Association which runs Powerball, which said “MUSL will never initiate contact with an individual via email, phone, text or social media regarding a prize or with a request for personal or financial information."

The association says that if you give up personal information to a scam email, report the incident to local police and file a complaint with your state’s attorney general.

NBC10 Responds also looked into the sender’s email address. It shows a “sc.edu” email domain, which belongs to the University of South Carolina.

The university told NBC10 Responds it was not aware of its email domain being used in this inappropriate manner and the school has "contacted the proper channels to address this issue."

As for Saunders, she didn’t win the lottery. But she didn’t lost any money, either.

“I know that there's people out there that are wicked. You know, they're out there to scam you,” said Saunders.

If you lost money to a scam and want to contact your state attorney general, here are their websites and contact information in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

This article tagged under:

NBC10 RespondsPowerballlotteryemailscam
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us