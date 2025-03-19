Data breach hits thousands of PSEA members

A data breach involving the Pennsylvania State Education Association has impacted more than 500,000 people.

PSEA said the data breach happened around July 6, 2024, and their investigation into it wrapped up on February 18, 2025.

People who were impacted were notified about the data breach on Monday.

PSEA said people's driver's license or state ID, social security numbers, banking information, passport numbers and medical information were taken.

Tips to protect your information

Monitor your credit fire

If you aren't applying for credit, freeze your file

If you receives a letter about a data breach, take the time to read it for resources available.

To read the notice on the data breach shared by PSEA, click here.