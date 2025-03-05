It was nearly two years ago when Angelia Taylor first heard about owning backyard chickens online.

“Honestly, I was seeing it all over Facebook,” Taylor, of Camden County, New Jersey, told NBC10 Responds. “I bought four chickens, knowing nothing about the chickens."

Now, Taylor has access to fresh eggs each day. She told NBC10 during the colder months she’s able to collect about two to three eggs a day and eight eggs a day during the warmer months when the chickens lay more.

Recently, many Americans have thought about owning chickens due to the spike in egg prices amid the bird flu outbreak. The United States Department of Agriculture predicts record egg prices could soar more than 40% in 2025.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Egg prices hit an all-time average high of $4.95 per dozen in February 2025 as more than 166 million birds were slaughtered to limit the bird flu’s spread when cases were found. Most were egg-laying chickens. Since the start of the year, more than 30 million egg layers have been killed.

Despite the surging egg prices, Taylor told NBC10 Responds that owning chickens is still ultimately more expensive than normal trips to the grocery store.

“At first, it seemed eggs were cheap when I got them, so it wasn’t really a way of saving money on eggs, but I’d say no, it’s a lot more costly to keep the chickens,” she said.

Ed Wengryn, the New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture, said chicken ownership is a “commitment.” He told NBC10 Responds that those considering backyard chickens as a way to save money on eggs must also factor in the cost of care.

“You’re investing all that feeding time,” he said. “All that growing time. And then all the challenges that come with it.”

Taylor said she spent around $3 to $4 for each of her four chickens less than two years ago. They currently cost her about $16.

Wengryn told NBC10 that as people search for a backyard flock, they’re competing with commercial producers for the same birds. More people asking drives the prices even higher.

“I had one of my farmers tell me the story today, last year, when he had about normally $4 to $6 for a chicken that's two weeks or four weeks away from laying. This year, when he put in his regular spring order to get his egg laying chickens for his farm market, they originally told him no. He usually gets 300 birds,” Wengryn said. “They finally said, ‘Okay, we can find you 100. They're $17 a bird.’ So that kind of cost has to come back to the consumer in the end through the price of eggs. And that's what's happening. We're not just losing the eggs, laying hens and production systems. We're losing the birds that are becoming egg laying hens. So, it's a whole process. And those price spikes are throughout the whole chain. And so yeah, the consumers are feeling the pinch.”

Taylor said her coop and cover was about $500 and the monthly cost to feed her chickens is $40 with an annual cost of $480. Taylor also feeds her chickens mealworms as treats. While not a necessity, the mealworms cost another $300 a year.

Taylor told NBC10 Responds that when it comes to getting eggs, it’s easier to go to the grocery store.

“If you’re not ready for the chicken lifestyle, I would say just stick to shopping at the store,” she said.

Taylor’s four hens could lay an average of 300 eggs each in a year. Over the span of her first year, Taylor spent about $1,296 for 1200 eggs. If you bought the same amount of eggs in a year, that’s 100 cartons of one dozen eggs. At the current average price of $8.05 for one dozen large eggs, that comes out to $805, according to data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

See the links below for information related to this story:

New Jersey Department of Agriculture

Apply for the Center for Poultry and Livestock Excellence Funding

Delaware Department of Agriculture: Poultry & Animal Health

Delaware Department of Agriculture: Poultry