Alicia Dorsey made a good living as a gig worker, driving passengers to and from destinations and delivering food.

That is, she did until a night in February during a delivery in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood of Philadelphia.

"When I turned around, I see him getting in my car as I ran down the steps like this," Dorsey said, describing an incident in which she was carjacked. "I opened my passenger door and tried to push him out the car, and when I was pushing him out, he put he gun in my face and was like get out get out."

She is one of 768 carjacking victims in 2022 through July 25, a total that is on pace to smash the record set in 2021. NBC10 Investigators analyzed police department data for more than 2,100 carjacking incidents that occurred between the start of 2018 and mid-2022. What the analysis revealed is the months and times of day when carjackings are happening most often, and where in the city the incidents have occurred.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

City police officials say the meteoric rise can be attributed mostly to young people who aren't acting in coordination with any large-scale rings or organized crime groups.

"The organized rings are few and far between," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said. "I think most of the stuff we’re seeing are kids using it for a variety of reasons, whether it’s to commit another crime, to joyride, to try and get the car for some kind of profit and sell the car."

Why carjackings are happening more since 2020, Vanore couldn't say. One thing that's for sure is that the crime is occurring in many neighborhoods.

Here's Where Carjackings are Taking Place in Philadelphia

Three vehicle brands make up nearly one-third of all carjackings, according to the incident data.

Toyotas, Hondas and Chevys Top the List of the Most Stolen Cars in Philadelphia

Nearly 30% of the cars stolen since 2018 were of a Toyota, Honda or Chevrolet make. Some of the most popular models to steal were the Accord and Civic from Honda and the RAV4, Camry and Corolla from Toyota.

One of the more unexpected findings from the four-plus years of data is that colder months -- when there are less daylight hours -- have the most carjackings.

Carjackings Rise Sharply as the Weather Cools

Most car thefts in recent years have happened during colder months like December, October and November. Despite the warmer weather, summer months like June and July have lower rates of car theft.

After nightfall is when most carjackings occur, particularly between 8 p.m. and midnight.

TONIGHT AT 11 P.M. on NBC10: The NBC10 Investigators talk to a victim of a carjacking this year and police officials who explain what they know about the reasons for the rise in this particular crime.