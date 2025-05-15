PA's opioid settlement funding approval process lacks transparency, critics say

For Carla Sofronski, her work in the opioid crisis is personal.

"A few times a year, I have to tell families that their loved ones passed away and it is very difficult to do," she told NBC10 Investigators.

And the sense of loss does not stop with the people she helps through her organization, the Pennsylvania Harm Reduction Network, which does advocacy and education in the state for programs like Narcan, fentanyl testing strip distribution and syringe exchanges.

Sofronski has lost her fiancé, Ted, due to an opioid overdose, as well as a sister and several friends to substance use disorder. And, she is in long-term recovery herself.

"There's a common misconception that harm reduction is enabling drug use, which is the furthest thing from the truth. What we are doing is we are enabling life," Sofronski said.

The kind of work Sofronski's group does can be covered by the opioid settlement funding. So, she applied for funding in Bucks County, but the county rejected her application. They didn’t provide a reason to the NBC10 Investigators.

Pennsylvania is among 42 states receiving money known as the opioid settlement funding. It’s coming from settlement agreements reached with prescription drug manufacturers and distributors. Jurisdictions across the country filed lawsuits against them for their reported role in the opioid crisis.

The NBC10 Investigators started looking into Pennsylvania’s process.

The state is getting more than $1 billion over 18 years, with most of the funding going to local counties. However, they don't have the final say in how to spend it.

The Pennsylvania Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement Trust does.

The trust is run by a board made up of 13 people appointed government officials from different parts of the state. Some of their meetings are open to the public, via Zoom, but the public is not allowed to participate in others.

Public proceedings and meetings of the Trust are governed by the Sunshine Act, however, the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records has determined the trust does not have to answer to Pennsylvania public records requests because it isn't a covered agency.

NBC10 Investigators have spent hours watching the public meetings, tracking available information about the spending and trying to talk with board members about their funding decisions. Board members have told us to talk with the chairman, Tom VanKirk, but he hasn’t responded to requests for an interview.

However, Gov. Josh Shapiro, who set up the trust and laid out the system when he was attorney general, did provide us a response on the question of transparency.

"I expect the money to be given out in accordance to the law, and I expect transparency," Shapiro said.

Vital Strategies, a nonpartisan health organization, has created guides to help community advocates understand people understand opioid settlement funding in their states.

"When we talk about accountability, it's always going to be multilevel, and that's because, partly, of how money is allocated," said Kate Boulton, the Senior Legal Technical Advisor with the Overdose Prevention Program at Vital Strategies.

In Pennsylvania, when the Trust rules on a counties spending decision, it is sometimes more than one year after funding has been distributed, and by then, it is mostly likely spent.

For example, Philadelphia spent $3 million of opioid settlement funding on home repairs and small business support in Kensington, but the board later determined the money could not be spent that way, based on the settlement agreement.

A county does not have to give the money back if the board determines the spending to be a misuse of funds, but future funds can be withheld if it continues to give money to unapproved programs.

Even if a county wanted to get approval before they spend money on a program, the board says it cannot provide feedback ahead of time.

"It's kind of a thumbs up, thumbs down, process, and it's retrospective. So looking backwards," Boulton said.

It is also unclear how counties and the state will determine if funding certain programs are working to reduce opioid overdoses and prevent use because the Trust isn't responsible for measuring outcomes.

In an email to NBC10 Investigators, the Trust said they encourage all recipients to evaluate the outcomes of the programs.

Five local counties the NBC10 Investigators reached out to responded and said they are collecting data on their programs. And most said they are working with outside groups to determine if programs are successful.

The Pennsylvania Opioid Trust has also decided to hold listening sessions for the public, with the first likely taking place in August.