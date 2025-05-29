DNA collection device could help solve 1979 cold case murder of Holly Branagan

On March 28, 1979, 17-year-old Holly Branagan was found dead with a knife sticking out of her back in the kitchen of her family's home in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. She had been stabbed 18 times. Her story -- which shocked the Leigh Valley community -- was featured in the NBC10 true crime documentary “Somebody Knows Something: Murder on Pine Top Trail.”

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

While police have continued to investigate the murder for decades and received numerous tips, the case remains unsolved 46 years later. That could change however due to a nonprofit group and an innovative DNA collection device.

“Evidence has been sent out to labs for retesting,” Northampton County District Attorney Stephen Baratta said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

While Baratta wouldn’t disclose what evidence will be retested, for years internet sleuths have had questions about the knife that was used to kill Branagan.

“It’s no secret that there is a weapon that, or a knife, that’s been examined,” Baratta said.

While previous DNA tests have been inconclusive in matching a killer, there have been advancements in DNA technology since the knife was last tested. Both the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office and Bethlehem Police are hopeful about a new partnership with a group that specializes in working on unsolved crimes.

“We’ve consulted most recently with the Cold Case Foundation,” Baratta said. “They’re known for their expertise with regard to DNA.”

The Cold Case Foundation is a Colorado-based volunteer nonprofit organization that works with law enforcement and victims’ families to help solve cold cases.

“Work with the agency to really go all the way through all of the evidence and take a look at what was actually happening at the crime scene,” Dean Jackson of the Cold Case Foundation said.

The group -- which could not speak specifically about the Holly Branagan case due to it being under investigation -- assesses the evidence in a case and then suggests what should be tested and how.

“Between that and then genealogy DNA that’s being utilized now to identify the offender through their relatives in a database,” Greg Cooper, another member of the foundation, told NBC10.

Cooper said one method of retrieving DNA from decades-old evidence is to use an M-Vac device, a vacuum-like tool that releases a solution on to the object to be tested and sucks up potential DNA.

“The M-Vac operates like your simple carpet cleaner,” Sergeant Brad Redrow of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office told NBC10.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office has an M-Vac. While the agency is not involved in the Holly Branagan case, Redrow explained how the DNA collection device works.

“The M-Vac can get in the crevices and cracks where your traditional swab cannot,” he said.

If the handle of the knife that was used to kill Branagan has ridges and weaves, there might be DNA on the weapon that was not picked up by previous forensic testing. Redrow told NBC10 the M-Vac can test for blood, saliva, seminal fluid and touch DNA, which are skin cells. It can also collect DNA residue on objects.

It’s unclear at this time which evidence in the Branagan case will go through the M-Vac system. Redrow told NBC10 it doesn’t matter if an item has been tested before.

“Even if an item was tested previously, the M-Vac is able to potentially gather more DNA evidence,” Redrow said. “That’s what you’re seeing now with all these cold cases.”