Following one year of testing for so-called forever chemicals, four schools in Southeastern Pennsylvania have found persistent levels of the chemicals to put them in violation of the state’s drinking water standard.

The schools’ response, or lack of in some cases, has parents on edge.

“We pack lunch 99% of the time. We pack our own water,” said Sarah Armstrong, a parent of a third grader at Kings Highway Elementary School in the Coatesville Area School District.

Last summer, the district emailed parents telling them that Kings Highway had “slightly elevated readings” of one of two forever chemicals they were required to test for. Then In January, the district emailed parents a notice that said Kings Highway’s water system violated the state’s drinking water standard.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

After testing for four quarters, the level of the forever chemical PFOS averaged at 19 parts per trillion. Pennsylvania’s current safety limit is 18 parts per trillion for PFOS. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency set even lower standards -- at 4 parts per trillion - to be enforced starting in 2027.

“Just really concerned that it’s in the school and it's so high and present it's been going on for so long,” Armstrong said.

The NBC10 Investigators looked at how municipalities and schools in our region are responding to PFAS contamination in the water. Last year was the first year that public water systems in Pennsylvania , including schools with their own wells, were required to test for two forever chemicals: the one found at Kings Highway - PFOS, and PFOA. Each system was to test quarterly. Compliance is based on a running average of four quarterly tests.

The school districts impacted-- Twin Valley, Coatesville Area and Central Bucks-- issued notices to parents alerting them that the levels found in the schools’ water is in violation of state standards. The three districts say they are working with the state Department of Environmental Protection on figuring out a permanent solution. Each district has responded differently when it comes to temporary solutions.

Coatesville, for example, told parents in the January notice that filters were installed on the hallway and cafeteria drinking water fountains, and kitchen prep sink. It said it is acquiring bids for installation of a long-term solution.

Those long-term solutions can include purchasing an industrial size carbon filter, digging a new well that is not contaminated, or hooking up to another public water system. But all take time and money.

“I want to know timeline, what's happening and when? Who's doing it? To the effectiveness,” Armstrong said.

Health experts NBC10 spoke with say prolonged ingestion of forever chemicals by children can lead to decreased effects of vaccinations and other health hazards, including cancer.

The other forever chemical the state has a limit on is PFOA at 14 parts per trillion. The federal level will be four parts per trillion for PFOA in two years.

The state Department of Environmental Protection declined our requests for an interview.

But in June, Pennsylvania Deputy Secretary for Water Programs Bevin Buchheister told us those two forever chemicals were most concerning to state officials.

“We're talking about sometimes testicular cancer and men, higher cholesterol. sometimes, reduced immunity,” she said.

Buchheister said the levels were set based on what the state’s experts consider dangerous after chronic lifetime exposure.

Three other schools in our area also averaged above the state limits: Robeson Elementary and Twin Valley High School in the Twin Valley School District and Central Bucks East High School.

All of the school districts declined our request for interviews. They instead provided statements that all said in part, they are working with the state department of environmental protection on resolutions.

Erin Masuoka is a parent in the Twin Valley School District. She says communication to parents has also been sparse.

“We just need more information about what's happening and what they're really doing to address the situation,” Masuoka said.

She went to the January School Board meeting and asked that the board formally discuss the PFAS contamination at Robeson Elementary School and Twin Valley High School at the District’s January school board meeting.

"I would like to request that be put on the agenda so we can hear a little bit about how that’s being remediated,” she said.

After the public comment portion, board members said the district already issued a statement on the matter and one member said, “I know that our water is safe.”

“I was like, is it?,” Masuoka said in an interview with the NBC10 Investigators.

Masuoka’s eldest child is a 6th grader who in two years will be going to Twin Valley High School-- where the four-quarter average was just above the state limit at 14.4 parts per trillion.

Robeson Elementary averaged above the limit for both chemicals. It’s PFOA level was more than double the state standard.

Masuoka said she emailed the district questions and received no response.

“It would alleviate a lot of fears and concerns if they just had an open dialog with us about it, about what they see as concerns, what they think should be happening, what they're trying to make happen,” she said.

The Central Bucks School District immediately notified parents following their first elevated results in March 2024, and installed filters on water fountains and sinks.

Central Bucks East High School averaged 17.6 parts per trillion for PFOA. It told parents in a November letter that the district hired a firm to conduct a water supply well feasibility study and is in the process of testing a new well.

While the school districts all say they are working with the state DEP, state officials haven't yet provided details of where permit applications stand-- or a timeline.

In our prior interview, Buchheister said she couldn't give us a timeline for how long it may take for schools and water systems to filter out the contamination.

“Each system is different and they have to do a really thorough evaluation of which, which method, which solution is going to work best for them,” she said.