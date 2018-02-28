Sponsored
Man Says Wife Made False Abuse Allegations to Take Advantage of Immigration Law
NBC10's George Spencer speaks to a local man who says his wife made false allegations against him in order to take advantage of a law that protects immigrants from domestic violence. The NBC10 Investigators look deeper into similar allegations of sham marriages. (Published 2 hours ago) NBC10's George Spencer speaks to a local man who says his wife made false allegations against him in order to take advantage of a law that protects... See More