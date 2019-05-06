Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County has sought approval to raise taxes above a state-mandated annual cap nine of the last 10 years, according to records reviewed by NBC10. The affluent district maintained a "rainy day" fund in excess of $55 million as recently as the 2016-2017 school year.

Pennsylvania homeowners' annual anxiety over higher property taxes has been soothed (in theory) since 2006, when state lawmakers adopted a law limiting local school taxes.

The Act 1 Index, as it's known, sets a cap on yearly increases.

But some end-arounds still exist, giving local school boards the ability to go above the Index cap because of school construction projects, pension obligations and special education costs. Earlier this decade, the number of districts seeking exemptions to the cap rose. But the trend has taken a downward turn in recent years.

Exclusive Rise in PA School Districts Allowed to Hike Taxes Above Caps

Here are local school districts that have most often sought to circumvent the state tax cap.