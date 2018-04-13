Executive Director of Philadelphia's ACCT Animal Shelter Out of Job Amid NBC10 Investigation - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
Relentless pursuit of the truth

SEND TIPS610-949-7473

Executive Director of Philadelphia's ACCT Animal Shelter Out of Job Amid NBC10 Investigation

By NBC10 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Executive Director of Philadelphia's ACCT Animal Shelter Out of Job Amid NBC10 Investigation
    NBC10
    Vincent Meadley the now former executive director ACCT, the city's animal shelter, speaks with NBC10 investigative reporter Mitch Blacher.

    The executive director of Philadelphia's animal shelter is out of a job after questions arose about financial management and staff well-being during his tenure.

    Vincent Meadley left ACCT on Friday after three years with the shelter, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's administration and the shelter's board confirmed Friday afternoon. ACCT, which is based in the city's Hunting Park section, has a contract with the City of Philadelphia to provide shelter and animal care services.

    An ACCT spokesman described Meadley's leaving as "mutual" in a statement.

    Meadley's departure came hours after he finished an interview with the NBC10 Investigators regarding the shelter's finances and the treatment of staff and volunteers who worked there.

    Meadley denied any financial mismanagement, but said he regretted some of his actions concerning staff and volunteers.

    ACCT's board and the city will conduct a national search for a replacement, officials said. Operations director Audra Houghton will lead the shelter in the interim.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices