Vincent Meadley the now former executive director ACCT, the city's animal shelter, speaks with NBC10 investigative reporter Mitch Blacher.

The executive director of Philadelphia's animal shelter is out of a job after questions arose about financial management and staff well-being during his tenure.



Vincent Meadley left ACCT on Friday after three years with the shelter, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's administration and the shelter's board confirmed Friday afternoon. ACCT, which is based in the city's Hunting Park section, has a contract with the City of Philadelphia to provide shelter and animal care services.

An ACCT spokesman described Meadley's leaving as "mutual" in a statement.



Meadley's departure came hours after he finished an interview with the NBC10 Investigators regarding the shelter's finances and the treatment of staff and volunteers who worked there.

Meadley denied any financial mismanagement, but said he regretted some of his actions concerning staff and volunteers.

ACCT's board and the city will conduct a national search for a replacement, officials said. Operations director Audra Houghton will lead the shelter in the interim.

