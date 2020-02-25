Get some friends and get your brunch on in the garden at the Philadelphia Flower Show, which starts Saturday, Feb. 29.

The Bloomin' Brunch is one of the two new additions to the Flower Show in 2020, the other being a guided night tour.

The theme this year is Riviera Holiday, inspired by the world’s exotic Mediterranean gardens. With the Marketplace and the Make and Take Exhibit, you can create a Mediterranean-inspired garden of your own.

The Flower Show has numerous activities to take part in and endless gardens to see. Here are some of your options:

This Mediterranean-inspired brunch will feature a 3-course menu in a garden setting. There are nearly 100 seats available for two daily brunch seatings, and tickets already are on sale.

Choose between 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. for your brunch. Tickets go for $35 a person and need to be purchased in advance online.

If you want to learn more about the hundreds of flowers and plants you will see at the Flower Show, taking a tour helps.

The Early Morning Tour and new Evening Tour will teach you about Flower Show history, design inspiration and the toughest challenges exhibitors face, along with horticultural fun facts.

For photography lovers, there is an Early Morning Photography Tour and Workshop. The tour is led by nationally-renowned photographers and teaches tips and techniques for capturing the show like a pro.

Prices range from $75 to $130 per person. Times and exact prices for each tour are available on the Philadelphia Flower Show website.

Walk among more than 1,000 butterflies when you enter the habitat of these beautiful pollinators.

Some two dozen domestic and exotic species of butterflies will surround you as you explore the native plants that attract them.

Entry is only $5 per person, so get in there and hope a butterfly lands on you. It's good luck!

On the opening Saturday, Feb. 29, dig into your closet and pull out some retro looks for an 1980s-themed event.

Guests get exclusive access to the Flower Show and a live musical performance from cover band Rubix Kube, and DJ Robert Drake, playing some classics from the decade.

Tickets are $75 in advance and $85 at the door, but you need to be 21 or older. The night includes complimentary tastings, a cash bar and interactive games.

Take a piece of the Flower Show home with you in a Make and Take experience.

With help from DIY experts, you can select your own materials and bring home a succulent, a lavender or a rosemary, or a small mosaic tile.

Spending $10 will allow your inner artist to blossom.

Buy your tickets now. Prices go up after Friday. If you wait too long, you can still purchase them at reduced rates through AAA or SEPTA.