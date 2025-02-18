Philadelphia

This Philadelphia eatery made it on Yelp's ‘Top 100 Restaurant List' for 2025

Yelp recently released its "Top 100 US Restaurants" of 2025, and the only place to make it on the list from the Philadelphia area was Fat Salmon

By Cherise Lynch

The Yelp Inc. application is demonstrated on an Apple Inc. iPhone in an arranged photograph taken in New York, U.S., on Monday, Feb. 8, 2016. Yelp Inc. is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings following the close of U.S. financial markets on February 8. Photographer: Chris Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Getty Images

Looking for a new place to eat? Well, look no further! A Philadelphia eatery is being named one of the best restaurants in the country.

Yelp recently released its "Top 100 US Restaurants" of 2025, and the only place to make it on the list from the Philadelphia area was Fat Salmon.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The popular Japanese restaurant, located at 719 Walnut St. in Washington Square, is known for its signature sushi rolls, nigiri, and sashimi.

On Yelp, Fat Salmon currently has 4.3 stars with over 1,200 reviews. Customers rave about the eatery's mouth-wateringly rolls, extensive vegetarian selection, and "delicious varieties of sake."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Yelp shared that its data science team used the data generated from community submissions to create this year's list. They looked at both the rating and the volume of the reviews while accounting for the overall restaurant activity. Fat Salmon ranked No. 90 on this year's list.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaFood & Drink
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us