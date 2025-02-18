This Philadelphia eatery made it on Yelp's ‘Top 100 Restaurant List' for 2025

Looking for a new place to eat? Well, look no further! A Philadelphia eatery is being named one of the best restaurants in the country.

Yelp recently released its "Top 100 US Restaurants" of 2025, and the only place to make it on the list from the Philadelphia area was Fat Salmon.

The popular Japanese restaurant, located at 719 Walnut St. in Washington Square, is known for its signature sushi rolls, nigiri, and sashimi.

On Yelp, Fat Salmon currently has 4.3 stars with over 1,200 reviews. Customers rave about the eatery's mouth-wateringly rolls, extensive vegetarian selection, and "delicious varieties of sake."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Yelp shared that its data science team used the data generated from community submissions to create this year's list. They looked at both the rating and the volume of the reviews while accounting for the overall restaurant activity. Fat Salmon ranked No. 90 on this year's list.