Yards Brewing Company honors Eagles' Super Bowl win with new Philly-inspired brew

Trash Talk -- a 6.5% ABV IPA that holds nothing back -- comes with big hops and an even bigger attitude

By Cherise Lynch

Yards Brewing Company

In celebration of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl triumph, Northern Liberties' Yards Brewing Company has announced a new Philadelphia-inspired beer.

Trash Talk -- a 6.5% ABV IPA that holds nothing back -- comes with big hops and an even bigger attitude. This limited-edition brew is inspired by Philadelphia's legendary sports fans, specifically their gift of trash-talking, showing up, and always bringing the energy.

“Trash Talk IPA is a beer made for this city, built on its determination, passion, and love for the game," Yards Co-Founder Tom Kehoe said in a news release. “ As such, there’s no better time than to drop it right now to celebrate the Bird's return to the top. This beer is the perfect companion as you take on broad street and the parkway during Friday’s parade because this beer was made for moments exactly like this."

This brew bursts with bold, tropical flavors like juicy pineapple and is balanced by a crisp, clean, and refreshing finish.

Interested in getting your hands on the new IPA? 100 cases go on sale when the brewing opens on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 11:30 a.m. -- so make sure you line up early.

Yards is also hosting a post-Eagles' parade happy hour party on Friday, Feb. 14, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with $6 select drafts, $8 wine and cocktails, and various food specials, including cheesesteak egg rolls, and Philly Wing Pounders.

If you can't get your hands on the new beer this week, no worries; it will be available in stores year-round starting in April.

For more information on Trash Talk IPA or to keep up with all things Yards, visit yardsbrewing.com.

