New details, renderings unveiled for $15 million renovation of Xfinity Live!

Philadelphia's Xfinity Live!, the ultimate destination for sports fans, is set to be completely transformed.

The Cordish Companies and Comcast Spectacor unveiled new details of their vision for a $15 million upgrade to the popular sports bar and the surrounding plaza.

This comes nearly months after plans were initially unveiled. Officials have now shared new renderings for the expansion, which includes external and internal elements of Xfinity Live!, with a "special focus on transforming the plaza into a central two-story building featuring an upscale rooftop oasis, AVA Rooftop Bar."

Upgrades to the plaza will include a new open-air beer garden, a Crush bar featuring a variety of refreshing hand-squeezed Crush drinks, a significant expansion of PBR Cowboy Bar, with an outdoor backyard area featuring a stage and new bar offerings.

Additionally, officials said there will be an upgraded turf area, a dedicated space to host rotating local food trucks, state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment, including LED screens for dynamic sports watching, and public art installations integrated throughout the plaza.

In addition to the plaza, Xfinity Live! itself is already undergoing substantial improvements, according to officials, the first of which is the recent $2 million expansion of Broad Street Bullies Pub into the NBC Sports Arena.

Officials said the renovated space, which includes an expansion of Chickie & Pete’s, additional LED screens, a new indoor/outdoor bar, and a major outdoor patio renovation adjacent to Citizens Bank Park, is now open.

“The Xfinity Live! expansion is the final step in our recent efforts to enhance the Wells Fargo Center and Sports Complex and is a precursor to our broader project to create a world-class, year-round sports and entertainment district,” Chief Operating Officer of Wells Fargo Center Phil Laws said in a news release. “The Sports Complex is a unique destination that is home to all of Philadelphia’s professional teams, and this is a natural next step in its evolution that will create more gathering spaces for visitors for a variety of events. We are confident this project will be a keystone for Philadelphia’s continued growth.”

“We are proud to continue investing in South Philadelphia to create an unparalleled experience for guests and fans,” said Blake Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies. “This investment reflects our commitment to create a gathering space for festivals, sports viewing, and community events unlike anything in the area. We look forward to offering an enhanced experience that will continue to make Xfinity Live! the heart of Philadelphia’s Sports Complex for years to come.”

All of the upgrades are expected to be completed by early 2026. Officials said the facility will remain open through construction.