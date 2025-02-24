‘Final Chamber': Wu-Tang Clan's last American tour ends with Philly ‘Triumph'

What to Know Wu-Tang Clan is forever, but their touring days are coming to an end.

Wu-Tang Clan is forever, but their touring days are coming to an end with "The Final Chamber" taking place on stage in Philadelphia.

The "Reunited" legendary rap group — made up of RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, many other collaborators and previously, the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard — will kick off their final tour this summer.

"Protect Ya Neck' as the Staten Island natives "Bring the Ruckus" this summer.

“Wu-Tang Clan has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called The Final Chamber," RZA said in a statement. "This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture."

Where will the 'Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber' tour take place?

The “Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber” tour launches June 6, 2025, in Baltimore at the CFG Bank Arena and concludes on July 18 at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.

The tour will also hit Raleigh, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; Atlanta; Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Austin, Texas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Phoenix; Ontario, Canada; San Diego; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Sacramento, California; Seattle; Vancouver, Canada; Portland, Oregon; Greenwood Village, Colorado; Chicago; Detroit; Columbus, Ohio; Boston; Laval, Canada; Toronto; New York and Newark, New Jersey.

Who will share the stage with RZA, GZA, Method Man and the other Wu-Tang Clan members on their final 'Triumph'?

Wu-Tang Clan will be joined by openers Run the Jewels.

What songs will these "Older Gods" be playing from a career of 'Lesson Learn'd'?

“Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years," RZA said. "On this tour we’re playing songs we’ve never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you’ve ever seen.”

How can you grab tickets for to get into Wu-Tang Clan's 'Gravel Pit'?

Fans should remember "C.R.E.A.M." as tickets to the July 18, 2025, show at South Philly's Wells Fargo Center aren't' free.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at 10 a.m. There was no pre-sale announced.