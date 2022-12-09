When Can I Ski? Your Guide to Opening Dates for Pocono Mountain Slopes

It's the most wonderful time of the year, but for skiers, snowboarders and snow tubers it's the most anticipated part of the year.

Ski resorts across Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains are gearing up for a new season of winter adventure. Resorts in the Poconos are perfect for a winter getaway with family or just to it the slopes with friends without having to travel far.

All of the winter adventure is weather dependent, the colder the better. Many slopes have been making snow when they can to get open ahead of holiday breaks when ski season ramps up.

Here's a guide to when you can hit the slopes this season:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Where: 101 Doe Mountain Ln, Macungie, PA 18062

Opening Date: No opening date (weather dependent), usually mid-late December

Tickets: Prices range from $32 to $57 depending on the date and can be purchased online. Children under 5 and seniors (70+) ride the lift for free.

Where: 1660 Blue Mountain Dr, Palmerton, PA 18071

Opening Date: Dec. 9, 2022

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased online.

Where: 301 Resort Dr, Tannersville, PA 18372

Opening Date: Dec. 16, 2022

Tickets: Prices vary per day and can be purchased online.

Where: 344 Elk Mountain Rd, Union Dale, PA 18470

Opening Date: No opening date has officially been announced, but their site has Dec. 14 as a tentative first day.

Tickets: Ski packages range from $80-$90 for skiers 8 years old and older and can be purchased online.

Where: 357 Big Boulder Dr, Lake Harmony, PA 18624

Opening Date: Jack Frost Opened Dec. 2, Big Boulder is expected to open Dec. 16

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased online or at the resort, prices are cheaper if you buy online.

Where: 401 Hollow Rd, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

Opening Date: Dec. 10, 2022

Tickets: Prices vary each day and tickets can be purchased online.

Spring Mountain Adventures (south of the Poconos)

Where: 757 Spring Mt Rd, Schwenksville, PA 19473

Opening Date: Dec. 10

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased online or at the resort. Tickets are limited for opening day so purchasing online is highly encouraged.