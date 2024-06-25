Food & Drink

Wendy's offers free Frostys and $5 combo to take on McDonald's $5 meal deal

Here’s how to try the chain’s new Frosty flavor for free.

By Joseph Lamour | TODAY

Wendy's Frosty
Wendy's

Berries and cream-flavored shots have been fired in the Golden Arches’ direction.

Wendy’s recently announced it was celebrating five years of its Biggie Bag deal by adding a Frosty freebie to it. The chain’s deal seems like a case of drive-thru one-upmanship, as McDonald’s hotly anticipated $5 Meal Deal drops on June 25.

What’s in a $5 Biggie Bag at Wendy’s?

Wendy’s limited-time deal, which is available nationwide at participating restaurants starting June 20, provides customers who buy a Biggie Bag in the Wendy’s app one small Frosty, free of charge. Wendy’s $5 Biggie Bag, which has been around since 2019, features the choice of a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or Crispy Chicken Sandwich paired with a 4-piece nugget, one Jr. fries and a small soft drink.

“Celebrate the start of summer and Biggie’s five-year birthday — go BIGGIE-ER with an unbeatable deal!” Wendy’s wrote in a press release. Customers can use the app-only deal on a mobile order or at any participating Wendy’s restaurant nationwide by scanning the offer.

What’s in the $5 McDonald’s meal?

Meanwhile, McDonald’s limited-time meal offer, which launches June 25, includes four items: the choice of a McChicken or McDouble, a four-piece chicken nuggets, fries and a drink.

Wendy’s new Frosty flavor

Wendy’s dropped its new, limited-edition Triple Berry Frosty flavor on June 12, describing it as a berry-inspired treat that combines three summer fruit flavors: strawberry, blackberry and raspberry.

The chain is offering another deal to Uber Eats users: Now through June 24, you can add a free medium Triple Berry Frosty to your order of $15 or more.

This deal is the latest deep-fried development in the fast-food value wars. Overwhelming customer complaints about high fast-food prices have prompted several chains to offer lower-cost options.

Earlier this month, Burger King brought back its $5 Your Way Meal, while other chains like Buffalo Wild WingsPopeyes and KFC have also debuted cost-friendly deals and promotions.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

