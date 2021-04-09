Rock on: The Wells Fargo Center Plans to Pack the House for Concerts This Year

What to Know South Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center is planning on packing the house for concerts before 2021 comes to an end.

“... You can hear the music at the end of the tunnel, and we can’t wait to once again host world-class entertainers here in Philadelphia in front of full capacity crowds," Wells Fargo Center President of Business Operations Valerie Camillo said.

Dude Perfect, Justin Bieber, Banda MS and Eric Church are among the first shows scheduled in the arena on South Broad Street.

The big joint in South Philadelphia has plans to pack the house for concerts later this year.

The Wells Fargo Center on Thursday announced six new concerts from five different bands with the plan of full capacity. The shows include Banda MS on Sept. 4, Eric Church on Oct. 9, Andrea Bocelli on Dec. 8 and 2022 concerts by Kane Brown and Roger Waters. (Ticket info is on the WFC's website).

These shows are in addition to already schedule (or rescheduled) shows by Dude Perfect (June 25), Justin Bieber (July 11), My Chemical Romance (Sept. 8), Dan + Shay (Sept. 14) and Harry Styles (Sept. 17).

WFC normally fits between 14,000 to 17,000 fans for the average concert.

The last concert to take place at WFC was Celine Dion in February 2020. Dan + Shay were scheduled to play but the show was postponed as venues quickly closed last March.

The revival of live music at the arena has a major caveat that coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted.

In a normal year, around 3 million guests enter the arena for events. Currently fans are allowed inside for 76ers and Flyers games, but capacity is severely limited and safety measures like masking and blocked off seating are in place. The arena lays out its safety measures on BacktoBroadStreet.com.

This upcoming Sunday, 3,096 fans will be allowed back into the Wells Fargo Center for a Flyers game. NBC10's Tim Furlong got a first look inside the arena.

The WFC said that the air in the arena's bowl is replace once every 30 minutes thanks to an $11 million upgrade to the arena's HVAC and air filtration systems.

There is currently no timetable given for when coronavirus-related capacity limits could be lifted in Philadelphia. Vaccines are going into arms, but the virus continues to spread.

WFC isn't the only big venue in town with concerts on the event calendar. Live Nation has concerts scheduled this summer for the Met Philadelphia and BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. Live Nation, has not revealed any part of its reopening plans.