A Fun Weekend Means Heavy Traffic in Philly. Here's Your Guide to Get Around

Springlike weather (get the full forecast) is back in the forecast this weekend and so are some of Philadelphia's biggest annual events and a huge sports weekend. With all that fun come road closures and traffic.

Here's your guide to getting around on May 5, 6 and 7, 2023:

Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival

The city's "most upscale street festival" is back with street cafes, local artist showcases, live music and family fun in Rittenhouse Square. Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival is rain or shine.

When: Saturday, May 6, from noon to 5 p.m.

Closure: Walnut Street is closed from 15th to 19th streets, but cross streets 15th, 16th, 17th, and 19th will be open for thru traffic. Expect lots of congestion in the area and a tough time finding parking.

South Street Fest

South Street Fest is returning with international food and drinks, crafts and vendors, live music and a family-friendly kids zone. Brauhaus Schmitz's 10th Annual Maifest and Free Comic Book Day at Atomic City Comics will both be part of this year's festival.

When: Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Closure: South Street from 2nd to 8th streets. Expect traffic congestion on adjacent streets and possible trouble finding street parking nearby.

Girard Ave Street Fest

You can enjoy live music from local bands, bites from Brewerytown and a kids zone with bounce houses at Girard Ave Street Fest.

When: Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Closure: West Girard Ave. between 26th to 19th streets. Expect traffic congestion on adjacent streets and possible trouble finding street parking nearby.

Chestnut Hill Home and Garden Festival

The Chestnut Hill Home & Garden Festival will include over 200 vendors selling home design, décor, hand-made furniture and hand-crafted home accessories. There will also be live music, dining and a kids zone with inflatables and games.

When: Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closure: Germantown Avenue from Rex Avenue to Willow Grove Avenue

Sixers and Phillies Take on Boston

The Philly versus Boston rivalry will be on full display this weekend at the sports complex in South Philadelphia as the Sixers and the Phillies play multiple games against New England teams.

Friday at 7:30 p.m., the Sixers will be playing the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals and are scheduled to play Game 4 Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center

Bryce Harper is expected to make his makes return to neighboring Citizens Bank Park Friday night as the Phillies take on the Boston Red Sox. First pitch Friday is at 7:05 p.m. The Phillies and The Red Sox series continues Saturday at 7:15 p.m. and Sunday at 1:35 p.m.

With the sports complex packed, expect plenty of traffic trying to get into and out of the area. Add in people watching the Kentucky Derby at nearby Xfinity Live! on Saturday evening and even more people will be there.

The best bet for heading to the games (or just to be close to the action) is to use SEPTA. The transit agency has added extra service.

Regatta Brings Closure to Stretch of Kelly Drive

Philadelphia police announced the 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. closure of Kelly Drive from the Strawberry Mansion Bridge to Fountain Green Drive in Fairmount Park for the Manny Flick Regatta City Championship.

When: Saturday, May 6, at 6 a.m. to Sunday, May 7, at 6 p.m.

Closure: "Southbound Kelly Drive traffic will be detoured up the Strawberry Mansion ramp to Fountain Green Drive, via Reservoir Drive," Philadelphia police said. "Northbound Kelly Drive traffic will be detoured up Fountain Green Drive, along the same route."

Police said that detours signs would be posted throughout the route.

With the bridge out on Martin Luther King Drive and the rest of that parallel Schuylkill River drive closed for recreation, the Schuylkill Expressway can be used as an alternate route, but expect some traffic. If you want to avoid the highway, Belmont Drives and Ridge Pike can be used to access other surface streets to get into Center City.

Walk MS

People will be taking the fight against multiple sclerosis to the Philadelphia Museum of art for the 1-mile and 3-mile Walk for MS event.

When: Saturday, May 6, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Closure: "The Drive will be detoured from Eakins Oval to Fountain Green Drive," Philadelphia police said. That closure begins at 6 a.m.

"Outbound Kelly Drive traffic will be detoured toward Girard Avenue; Inbound traffic will be detoured up the Strawberry Mansion Bridge into Fairmount Park," police said, while noting they expect delays to minimal.