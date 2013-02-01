There's no doubt about it, the arts are a huge part of our community and NBC10 is celebrating it during Wednesday Nights at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Every Wednesday starting at 5pm, the Art Museum is giving you the option to pay what you wish! See what's new in the galleries along with programs introduced every week, while taking advantage of the museum's breathtaking collections from all over the world.
For a full list of weekly programs, visit philamuseum.org/wednesdaynights
When: Every Wednesday from 5:00pm - 8:45pm
Where: Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia, PA
Cost: Pay what you wish!
Wednesday Nights at the Philadelphia Museum of Art
There's no doubt about it, the arts are a huge part of our community and NBC10 is celebrating it during Wednesday Nights at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Every Wednesday starting at 5pm, the Art Museum is giving you the option to pay what you wish! See what's new in the galleries along with programs introduced every week, while taking advantage of the museum's breathtaking collections from all over the world.