There's no doubt about it, the arts are a huge part of our community and NBC10 is celebrating it during Wednesday Nights at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Every Wednesday starting at 5pm, the Art Museum is giving you the option to pay what you wish! See what's new in the galleries along with programs introduced every week, while taking advantage of the museum's breathtaking collections from all over the world.



For a full list of weekly programs, visit philamuseum.org/wednesdaynights



When: Every Wednesday from 5:00pm - 8:45pm

Where: Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia, PA

Cost: Pay what you wish!