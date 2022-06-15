Wawa Welcome America's 16 days are full of fun and festivities. Here are the details on five block parties going on in Philadelphia that you can go out and enjoy.

June 19: Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum in Philadelphia

You don't need to enter the museum to celebrate the legacy of emancipation at the Juneteenth Block Party. AAMP has partnered with Wawa and Visit Philadelphia to host this family-friendly outdoor event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Festivalgoers will be able to check out live performances from international and local artists, a community marketplace featuring Black-owned businesses, vendors, community partners and food trucks, Wawa Welcome America says. You can also get moving with hands-on activities including art-making and line dancing.

AAMP: 701 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

June 21: Rebuild Philadelphia Fishtown Pool Ribbon Cutting & Block Party

Head to the Fishtown Recreation Center for the opening of the Francis Lederer Pool, also known as "The Swimmo" to locals. The block party will take place between from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

After closing in 2016 due to mechanical issues, the pool is back and ready to be enjoyed for the summer. Individuals are invited to join in on the celebration at the block party and ribbon cutting where there will be live entertainment, games, food trucks and giveaways.

Fishtown Rec Center: 1235 E. Palmer St., Philadelphia, PA 19125

June 25: Avenue of the Arts Block Party at the Kimmel Cultural Campus (Presented by PNC)

At the Kimmel Cultural Center, you'll find the Avenue of the Arts Block Party with live entertainment, food and fun for all ages.

Catch live performances from various locally and nationally-known artists, including Gina Castanzo from NBC’s The Voice. On the PNC Arts Alive Stage inside, you'll be able to enjoy exclusive experiences, like performances by cast members from Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Outside, check out the 120-foot slide and 300-foot zip-line free of charge. There will also be the Garces Beer Garden for cocktails and drinks and grab food at a food truck. The festivities will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Avenue of the Arts Block Party: Broad St. Between Locust and Pine, & Spruce Between 15th and Juniper in Philadelphia, PA

June 30: Summer Solstice White Party at African American Museum in Philadelphia

Head back to the AAMP dressed in all white, or your favorite African-patterned attire on Thursday, June 30 for their Summer Solstice White Party from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

You'll be able to catch Philadelphia icon and international recording artist Barbara Sheree as host for the event. The night will bring live music, improv and other performances. Don't miss some of the region’s best musicians, including a full band and live DJ for the night.

Guests can also enjoy food and wine served at the party. Reserve your spot here.

AAMP: 701 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

July 2: Celebration of Community & Culture at Esperanza Arts Center

Immerse yourself in Latin cultures block party style at the Celebration of Community & Culture at Esperanza Arts Center between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The celebratory atmosphere will include Latin food, vendors and music to enjoy. You can head inside the Esperanza Arts Center to watch various performances by Argentinian pianist Emiliano Messiez and his quartet and the Philadelphia Argentine Tango School.

Esperanza Arts Center: 4261 N. 5th St., Philadelphia, PA 19140