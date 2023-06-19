The Wawa Welcome America festival celebrates Day 2 with dance, art and much more with the focus on refugees.

Of course, it wouldn't be Wawa Welcome America without Free Museum Days. You can get into the Wagner Institute of Science and The Print Center Tuesday.

A Celebration of World Refugee Day

Partnering with Welcome.US -- "a national initiative built to inspire, mobilize, and empower Americans from all corners of the country to welcome and support people seeking refuge in the United States and help them thrive" -- this "Our America Now" event features art, dance and much more

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Learn popular dances from different parts of the world.

Enjoy a live art installation by Yuliya Semenova.

'I am Philadelphia' contest winners will showcase and perform their work.

How about this for a treat? Rita's Italian Ice be there giving out samples of their cherry lemonade water ice.

What: Our America Now: A Celebration of World Refugee Day

When: June 20, noon to 8 p.m.

Where: LOVE Park, 15th Street & JFK Boulevard Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Free Admission to Wagner Free Institute of Science

What: Wagner Free Institute of Science is giving visitors a chance to check out its collections of "rocks, minerals, fossils, taxidermy animals, mounted skeletons, and more."

When: Visitors can enjoy free admission to the museum from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 20. There is a guided tour at 4 p.m.

Where: 1700 W Montgomery Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19121

Free Admission to The Print Center

What: The Print Center "encourages the growth and understanding of photography and printmaking as vital contemporary arts through exhibitions, publications and educational programs."

When: Visitors can enjoy free admission to the museum from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 20

Where: 1614 Latimer Street Philadelphia, PA 19103