Wawa Welcome America Day 8: ‘Yo, Adrian' it's ‘Rocky' movie night

Yo Adrian! Lets meet at the Philadelphia Film Center and grab some popcorn for a free screening of 'Rocky' as part of Wawa Welcome America

By Ajay Patel

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Monday blues are going to have to wait until next week as Wawa Welcome America and the Philadelphia Film Society have teamed up to provide a free screening of a Philadelphian-favorite "Rocky" highlights the start of the second week of free fun.

Here are all the FREE events you can enjoy on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Week 2 of Wawa Welcome America kicks off with a fan-favorite film

What: The Philadelphia Film Society tries to create opportunities for its diverse audience by showcasing films that inspire, educate, challenge and entertain. On Monday night, they will show the classic, "Rocky."

When: For this free screening, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. Pre-registration is required.

Where: 1412 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19110

Get closer to our country's founders

What: Christ Church Preservation Trust founded in 1695, as a condition of William Penn's Charter, is the birthplace of the American Episcopal Church. AKA "The Nation's Church" this church welcomed some of America's trailblazers including George Washington and John Adams.

To participate in historical talks and to take a tour, visitors can get tickets at the front gates of Burial Ground or Christ Church.

When: June 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 20 N American St, Philadelphia, PA, 19106

