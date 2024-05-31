Wawa Welcome America is just around the corner, but before the 16-day festival kicks off, you can get in on free fun this weekend with a chance to be up close when NE-YO and Kesha perform at the main event on July 4th.

There are two Wawa Welcome America Pre-Festival Pop-Ups planned for Saturday, June 1, in Philadelphia.

One takes place ahead of the Phillies game from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the plaza and turf field outside of Xfinity Live! across from the ballpark in South Philadelphia.

"Enjoy free face painting, a meet and greet with Mickey Morandini, former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star second baseman (3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.), free snacks including Rita’s Water Ice and Tastykake Krimpets, and a chance to spin the prize wheel, featuring tickets to the front section of the July 4th Concert + Fireworks on the Parkway! Guests can also enjoy a performance by At The Apollo on the Plaza stage," the festival event page says.

The second event takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. outside of The Fillmore Philadelphia in Fishtown.

"Spin the Wawa Welcome America prize wheel for a chance to win tickets to the front section of the July 4th Concert + Fireworks on the Parkway! Additional giveaways courtesy of Tastykake and UTZ," organizers say.

These are just some of the pre-festival events where people can get front section passes to the July 4th Concert and Fireworks along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and pick up some Wawa Welcome America swag.

Have fun out there!