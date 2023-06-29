Looking for something to do with your kids or to get in that patriotic spirit ahead of the big July 4th fireworks?

Day 12 of Wawa Welcome America on June 30, 2022 has all you parents and patriots covered. There will be free fun that will get the younger ones active and critically thinking at the same time ahead of a patriotic performance.

A morning of STEM, music, sports and much much more awaits children of all ages at PECO Go 4th and Learn at Penn Park in University City.

If they need even more convincing, just tell them about the free cherry lemonade ice Rita's is handing out.

When: From 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Penn Park at 3100 Lower Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104

You're already in University City so check out some history

What: Penn Museum will be highlighting an indoor- outdoor exhibition on ancient food and flavor. Learn how communities used to plant crops, ate and kept their leftovers fresh, when they didn't have fridges thousands of years ago. New multi-sensory Eastern Mediterranean Galleries and top-secret aerial reconnaissance materials exhibits will also be available.

The museum is requiring guests to reserve their tickets online and select a time slot for arrival. However, you can stay as long as you want.

When: June 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 3260 South St, Philadelphia PA, 19104

Afterwards, take a stroll down to Old City for a live, historical performance

What: The U.S. Army Field Bank and Soldiers' Chorus will be performing "America the Beautiful" a celebration of the United States. The performance honors veterans who answered the call to defend the USA.

If you missed your free treat earlier, don't worry, Rita's will be handing out more cherry lemonade water ice.

"Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket," Wawa Welcome America says.

When: June 30 at 6 p.m.

Where: Independence National Historic Park at 599 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Road Closures:

North traffic lane and North pedestrian sidewalk on Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Market Street between 5th Street to 6th Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

6th Street between Chestnut Street and Market Street from noon to 11 p.m.

Get to know Philly's Swedish history

What: The American Swedish Historical Museum welcomes everyone to explore the Swedes and Scandinavians' cultural identity in America, through 12 galleries that feature art, history, science and culture.

Where: 1900 Pattison Ave. in South Philadelphia

When: June 30 from noon to 4 p.m.