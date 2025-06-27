Marvin Sapp to perform at ‘Gospel on Independence' concert in Philly

For Day 9 of the Wawa Welcome America festivities, legendary gospel singer Marvin Sapp is set to perform at Independence Mall in Philadelphia for the annual “Gospel On Independence” concert!

The concert is a celebration of gospel music, featuring Marvin Sapp as well as local artists, choirs and musicians.

The concert takes place at Independence National Historical Park on 599 Market Street on Friday, June 27, at 7 p.m.

If you can’t make the concert in person, NBC10 will stream it live in the video embedded on top of this article.

Who is Marvin Sapp?

Marvin Sapp is a multiplatinum selling gospel singer known for his hit song "Never Would Have Made It." Throughout his career, Sapp has received 13 Grammy nominations, 24 Stellar Awards, two Soul Train Music Awards, two BET Awards, and four Dove Awards.

In addition to the concert, there will once again be free admission to select museums in Philadelphia. Full details below:

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Science History Institute, 315 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Description: Join us for a family-friendly program that highlights the many strange and surprising stories from the history of science! Our fun, interactive activities are designed for science lovers of all ages. Stop by our Object Explorer touch table to learn about the science behind everyday items like ice cube trays and LED light bulbs. Chat with our experienced Gallery Guides to find out more about the people responsible for the science embedded in our daily lives.

For Free Museum Day, we will be taking the science history party to the beach. Join us at our handling collection table to learn all about the science of swimsuits, sunscreen, picnics, and more!

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Penn Museum, 3260 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Description: Travel the world in a day. Through a million extraordinary objects, the 137-year-old Penn Museum tells the stories of people from across the globe: Africa, Asia, the Americas, the Mediterranean, and the Middle East.

Explore our shared humanity through 10,000 years of history—from the royalty of ancient Egypt and the very first cities in the Middle East to the vibrant cultures of Mexico and Central America to the lives of Native American communities today.

World wonders you don’t want to miss:

• A 25,000-pound solid red granite sphinx—the largest in the Western hemisphere!• A 49-pound crystal sphere in the Asia Galleries

• Stela or stone monuments from Mexico and Central America that light up to illuminate ancient writing

• A golden “Ram in the Thicket” from the royal tombs of Ur

• Exquisite textiles on view in the Africa Galleries.

This year’s Wawa Welcome America Free Museum Day is your last chance to see Native American Voices: The People Here and Now—before its transformation into the new Native North America Gallery, opening on November 22, 2025.

Exhibitions on view –

Preserving Assyria showcases archaeology’s role in safeguarding cultural heritage in conflict zones through touchable 3D replicas of monumental relief carvings, digital reconstructions of an ancient city, select artifacts from the Penn Museum’s collections, and photographs from ongoing excavations.

U-2 Spy Planes & Aerial Archaeology zooms in on top-secret aerial reconnaissance materials from the Cold War with photographs offering 70,000-foot-high views of ancient archaeological sites.

Into the Blue: The Pursuit of a Color highlights 20 objects spanning 4,000 years to demonstrate how this popular hue continues to hold significant meaning for many cultures.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History, 101 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Description: Located steps from the Liberty Bell on Philadelphia’s historic Independence Mall, The Weitzman is the only museum in the nation dedicated exclusively to exploring the American Jewish experience.

Through exhibitions, documents, art, and artifacts spanning nearly four centuries, we share vibrant, layered stories that show how Jewish life is deeply woven into America’s fabric. From child-height displays and a sleepaway camp gallery to a family holiday table and a covered wagon, The Weitzman is designed with families in mind. All ages can engage in #OurSharedHeritage.

The Weitzman is a welcoming space for connection, discovery, and interaction among visitors of all backgrounds. Walk-ins, strollers, and wheelchairs are always welcome.

Registration is encouraged but not necessary.

Time: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: The Fabric Workshop Museum, 1214 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Description: Looking for an unconventional museum experience? The Fabric Workshop and Museum (FWM) is an internationally acclaimed contemporary art museum devoted to the creation, presentation, and preservation of innovative works of art. FWM not only presents visionary exhibitions in its galleries but produces the art you see onsite and in collaboration with contemporary artists from around the world. Explore Soft/Cover, an exhibition that explores the surprising ways artists have used fabric and screenprinting to create objects that relate to the body. And don’t miss a chance to find one-of-a-kind gifts from home goods and hand bags to wearables made with creative flair available at the FWM Store.

Click here to check out the Events + Classes for opportunities to learn screen-printing and other techniques for artmaking.