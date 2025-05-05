Coming Up: Mayor Parker to announce headliners for Wawa Welcome America concert

July 4th is two months away and Philadelphia will once again celebrate with the Wawa Welcome America Festival! NBC10 will once again have full coverage of this year’s festivities and you can read our complete guide here.

The festival will once again culminate with a July 4th concert and fireworks along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Wawa President & CEO Michael Delbene will announce this year’s headliners during a press conference on Eakins Oval on Tuesday, May 6, at 10 a.m.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

You can watch the press conference in the video embedded on top of this article, NBC10, and NBC10’s streaming channel.