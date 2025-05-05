Wawa Welcome America

16 days of free events celebrating Freedom and Liberty | June 19 – July 4, 2024
Wawa Welcome America

Coming Up: Mayor Parker to announce headliners for Wawa Welcome America concert

Watch Mayor Parker's announcement in the video embedded below on Tuesday, May 6, at 10 a.m. ET

By David Chang

July 4th is two months away and Philadelphia will once again celebrate with the Wawa Welcome America Festival! NBC10 will once again have full coverage of this year’s festivities and you can read our complete guide here.

The festival will once again culminate with a July 4th concert and fireworks along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Wawa President & CEO Michael Delbene will announce this year’s headliners during a press conference on Eakins Oval on Tuesday, May 6, at 10 a.m.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

You can watch the press conference in the video embedded on top of this article, NBC10, and NBC10’s streaming channel.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Wawa Welcome America
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us