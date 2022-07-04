Ja-son, De-rule-oh!

Try not to sing his name and dance as pop superstar Jason Derulo takes the Benjamin Franklin Parkway stage for the free 2022 Wawa Welcome America Concert. Popstar Ava Max and Grammy Award-winning singer Tori Kelly will get the crowd feeling good.

NBC10's Tim Furlong takes us through an inside look of what we can expect to see Monday night at Wawa Welcome America's free concert and fireworks. The concert will feature pop music stars Jason Derulo, Ava Max and Tori Kelly.

No matter where you are on the 4th, you can stream the July 4th Concert and Fireworks Spectacular starting at 7 p.m. LIVE on this page, on NBC10, Telexitos and Peacock.

The star-studded concert features performances by award-winning singer/songwriter Jason Derulo (back after performing without a crowd on July 4th, 2020), multiple-platinum selling popstar Ava Max and award-winning gospel and pop singer Tori Kelly.

What surprises and bops will the concert hold? "Wiggle" on over to the livestream to find out.

The concert will be followed by a breathtaking fireworks display.