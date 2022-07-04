Wawa Welcome America

16 days of free events celebrating Freedom and Liberty | June 19 – July 4, 2022
Wawa Welcome America

Wawa Welcome America Concert: Jason Derulo, Ava Max, Tori Kelly Take the Stage

Jason Derulo, Ava Max and Tori Kelly are performing at the 2022 Wawa Welcome America free July 4th concert on Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway

By Elyse DiPisa

Ja-son, De-rule-oh!

Try not to sing his name and dance as pop superstar Jason Derulo takes the Benjamin Franklin Parkway stage for the free 2022 Wawa Welcome America Concert. Popstar Ava Max and Grammy Award-winning singer Tori Kelly will get the crowd feeling good.

NBC10's Tim Furlong takes us through an inside look of what we can expect to see Monday night at Wawa Welcome America's free concert and fireworks. The concert will feature pop music stars Jason Derulo, Ava Max and Tori Kelly.

No matter where you are on the 4th, you can stream the July 4th Concert and Fireworks Spectacular starting at 7 p.m. LIVE on this page, on NBC10, Telexitos and Peacock.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wawa Welcome America Jul 1

Safety Plan for July 4th Party on the Parkway, Concert

road closures Jun 30

Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert, Fireworks: Road Closures

The star-studded concert features performances by award-winning singer/songwriter Jason Derulo (back after performing without a crowd on July 4th, 2020), multiple-platinum selling popstar Ava Max and award-winning gospel and pop singer Tori Kelly.

What surprises and bops will the concert hold? "Wiggle" on over to the livestream to find out.

And, keep checking back on this page for highlights from the performances.

The concert will be followed by a breathtaking fireworks display.

