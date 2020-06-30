July 1: Wawa Welcome America Celebrates Hoagies, Esports and Patriotic Music

The Wawa Welcome America festival hits its stride on Wednesday, July 1! Here are links to the best of the day's events. Remember, if you're celebrating at home or in the backyard, we want to see your photos of what #July4thPhilly means to you -- just share them on Twitter or Instagram! And be sure to check out our cool Wawa Welcome America filter on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

Museum of the Day

Take a free virtual tour of Old City's National Constitution Center for a look at how the Founding Fathers laid out the plan for our Democracy.

Wawa Gives Back as Hoagie Day Goes Virtual

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wawa can't host its normal hoagie build and giveaway for this year's festival. But, that isn't stopping the Philadelphia area convenience store chain from giving back as part of Wawa Hoagie Day. All of Wawa's 900 or so stores across six states and Washington, D.C., will be distributing around 45,000 hoagies this year for "heroes" serving their communities.

Wawa is also giving customers the chance to give to the USO.

Tune in at noon. But you can get a preview on Philly Live on NBC10 at 11:45 a.m.

Get in That Patriotic Mood With a Concert

The United States Army Field Band Presents 'Fanfares for Freedom' at 7 p.m. Be inspired by a performance of a selection of patriotic favorites.

Before "the Musical Ambassadors of the Army" throw a virtual birthday party for the America, 106.1 The Breeze's Valerie Knight will celebrate Philly radio icon Jerry Blavat's 80th birthday during the pre-show party on Facebook Live.

Don't Miss

Independence Blue Cross #MindPHL Wellness Corner puts a focus on relaxation and stress reduction at 8:30 a.m. (Who doesn't need that?) Every day, IBC brings you a moment to focus on your own emotional and physical health.

PECO Go 4th & Learn with a Sgt. Maj. Erica Russo of The United States Army Field Band and Telemundo62 chief meteorologist Violeta Yas serving as special readers starting at 10 a.m.

At 11 a.m., you can channel your inner child -- just let your own child(ren) bang the drum -- with Music, Play, Patrol: Playing Pots & Pans. Music can come from almost anywhere, even your kitchen. Gather the whole family around for this pots and pans music lesson and hear a teapot sing.

Love esports? Starting at 6 p.m., check out the U.S. Army Esports Tournament Powered by Nerd Street Gamers: Fortnite Trios. You can watch the first night of esports action, or even participate by registering for free on Lobby.gg.