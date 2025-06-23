Wawa Welcome America

Wawa Welcome America Day 4: Free admission to 2 Philly museums

Day 4 of Wawa Welcome America includes free admission to the Independence Seaport Museum and the Lest We Forget Slavery Museum.

By David Chang

Monday, June 23, marks Day 4 of the Wawa Welcome America festivities.

Monday’s events include free admission to the Independence Seaport Museum and the Lest We Forget Slavery Museum. Read more information on both museums below:

The Independence Seaport Museum

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: The Seaport Museum, 211 S. Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, Pa., 19106

Description: The Independence Seaport Museum features award-winning exhibits that tell the stories of Philadelphia’s history as well as the people who lived and worked along the Delaware River. The museum is also home to two historic ships, the “Olympia” and the “Becuna.”

Lest We Forget Slavery Museum

Time: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Lest We Forget Slavery Museum, 5501 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa., 19144

Description: The Lest We Forget Slavery Museum is the only museum in the Philadelphia area that features an extensive collection of authentic slavery artifacts. The museum includes a 90 minute guided tour that features artifacts from the transatlantic slave trade and a thorough review of the history of slavery in the United States.

