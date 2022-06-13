On the fourth day of Wawa Welcome America, the festival gave to me, four free events to attend in the city. If you're looking for family fun and cultural education throughout the day, or something for older kids or adults at night, here's what is happening on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

PECO Go 4th & Learn: Sports, STEM, Music and More

Start out your morning at the PECO GO 4th & Learn event in University City, with chances for the kids to learn and play with sports activities, educational demonstrations, hands-on experiences and music.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., you can stop in and get involved in the activities put on by the Philadelphia Union, the Franklin Institute, the Sixers Stixers and the Philadelphia Art Museum.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Einstein Healthcare Network Community Day

At the Cherashore Playground, you'll find the Einstein Healthcare Network Community Day event going on between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Bring the kids out for some family fun, which includes free entertainment, food freebies, local vendors, and an opportunity for adults to learn about job opportunities and health care services at Einstein Health.

Pay What You Wish Day at Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center

You can dive into Japanese culture at the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center in West Fairmount Park at their Pay What You Wish Day.

You can tour the house, the beautiful acre-wide Japanese garden landscape, and even feed the koi fish under a 75-year-old weeping cherry tree. The cultural center also houses the largest collection of murals outside of Japan created by artist Hiroshi Senju.

This deal is available between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Check their website to grab your tickets, as pre-registration is required.

Free Admission at Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site

Eastern State Penitentiary is offering their Night Tour: Summer Solstice for free in the evening as a special during the festival.

Your free admission comes with “The Voices of Eastern State” audio tour, history exhibits like Al Capone’s Cell and artist installations.

You can also spend time after your tour at the Fair Chance Beer Garden where there will be hands-on activities like letter-writing, art collaboration and trivia from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This event is not recommended for children under the age of 7. Eastern State recommends reserving your free ticket in advance online here.

Full Details on Wawa Welcome America Day 4 Festivities:



PECO Go 4th & Learn

When: June 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Entrances at 33rd St. between South & Walnut St. and 31st & Lower Walnut St.

Pay What You Wish at Shofuso Japanese Culture Center

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 22

Where: Shofuso Japanese Culture Center

S. Lansdowne Dr. & Horticultural Dr. Philadelphia, PA 19131

Einstein Healthcare Network Community Day

When: June 22 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Cherashore Playground

851 W Olney Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19120

Free Night Tour and More at Eastern State

When: June 22 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Eastern State Penitentiary

2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130