16 days of free events celebrating Freedom and Liberty | June 19 – July 4, 2022
Wawa Welcome America Day 9: Get Up Close to Butterflies, Feel Good

An opportunity to practice positive well-being and experience insects and butterflies on a whole new level on Day 9 of the 16-day Wawa Welcome America festival on Monday, June 27, 2022

By Elyse DiPisa

Butterflies land on branches at Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, Calif., on Nov. 10, 2021.
AP Photo/Nic Coury, File

Start your workweek off right with butterflies and motivation.

Wawa Welcome America invites you to join in on two free events that are sure to brighten your Monday on June 27 as part of Day 9 of the family-friendly festival.

Pay What You Wish Day at Philadelphia Insectarium & Butterfly Pavilion

Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion is having a Pay What You Wish Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are two floors of museum exhibits to explore, unique interactive experiences and the 7,000 square foot tropical butterfly pavilion.

Get up close and personal with the butterflies. Here's a tip: the museum says if you wear neon or bright colors, it's more likely the butterflies will land on you.

Motivation Monday (Presented By IBX)

Welcome America has partnered with their official health partner, Independence Blue Cross, for IBX's Motivation Monday, a brand new wellness event at the festival.

From 4 p.m. to 9.m. at Eakins Oval, community members can come to engage in fun events that encourage and promote positive physical, mental and emotional well-being practices.

Full Details on Wawa Welcome America Day 9 Festivities:

Pay What You Wish at Philadelphia Insectarium

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 27

Where: Philadelphia Insectarium

8601 Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19153

Motivation Monday

When: June 27 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Eakins Oval

1325 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

