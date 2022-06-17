Wawa Welcome America Day 9: Get Up Close to Butterflies, Feel Good

Start your workweek off right with butterflies and motivation.

Wawa Welcome America invites you to join in on two free events that are sure to brighten your Monday on June 27 as part of Day 9 of the family-friendly festival.

Pay What You Wish Day at Philadelphia Insectarium & Butterfly Pavilion

Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion is having a Pay What You Wish Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There are two floors of museum exhibits to explore, unique interactive experiences and the 7,000 square foot tropical butterfly pavilion.

Get up close and personal with the butterflies. Here's a tip: the museum says if you wear neon or bright colors, it's more likely the butterflies will land on you.

Motivation Monday (Presented By IBX)

Welcome America has partnered with their official health partner, Independence Blue Cross, for IBX's Motivation Monday, a brand new wellness event at the festival.

From 4 p.m. to 9.m. at Eakins Oval, community members can come to engage in fun events that encourage and promote positive physical, mental and emotional well-being practices.

Full Details on Wawa Welcome America Day 9 Festivities:

Pay What You Wish at Philadelphia Insectarium

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 27

Where: Philadelphia Insectarium

8601 Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19153

Motivation Monday

When: June 27 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Eakins Oval

1325 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19107