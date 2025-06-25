Wawa Welcome America Day 7: Free admission to museums throughout Philly

Day 7 of Wawa Welcome America once again includes free admission to several museums throughout Philadelphia. Check out the full list below:

Location: Fairmount Water Works, 640 Water Works Drive, Philadelphia, Pa. 19130

Description: Fairmount Water Works, a registered National Historic Landmark, was the first successful water supply system in the nation 200 years ago. Built with a tremendous amount of civic pride, the architecture and sculptures invoke a time in the history of Philadelphia of great hope and growth. Visitors to our Interpretive Center can learn about the innovative technologies used to pump water during the nearly hundred years of operation, visit our Mussel Hatchery and view a short film about the history of Fairmount Water Works.

The Mussel Hatchery has a Propagation Trial for freshwater mussels scheduled for June 25th. Visitors will be allowed to see our scientists at work propagating Eastern Pondmussel, one of the native species we can still find in our rivers. Visitors will learn about the freshwater mussel’s unique life cycle and about our research and interest in restoring populations of these filter feeders in the Delaware River watershed. In the event the trial needs to be postponed, we will have a simulation of the propagation trial for visitors. We will also have our lab set up with hands-on activities and games about freshwater mussels to help visitors get to know this fascinating critter and understand why the Philadelphia Water Department is investing in this kind of innovative approach in source water management.

Location: Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19118

Description: Housed in a 19th-century stone mansion on six acres in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia, Woodmere offers a unique museum experience that centers on the art and artists of Philadelphia. Vibrant exhibitions explore the achievements and social ideas of Philadelphia’s artists in the broader context of American art. Woodmere prioritizes diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in its collecting, programming, and admission policies.

The core of Woodmere’s collection is the gift of Charles Knox Smith (1845 – 1916). Born of modest means, Smith built his fortune in the mining industry, and he became a city leader and passionate art collector. In 1898, he purchased the Woodmere estate with the grand ambition of creating a museum of the fine arts immersed in the green beauty of Chestnut Hill. He expanded and transformed his home into a showcase for his art collection as a gift to the people of Philadelphia. Smith focused much of his collecting on Philadelphia’s artists, but his Hudson River paintings remain on view as the best in Philadelphia to this day. For almost forty years up to 1978, the artist Edith Emerson served as Woodmere’s director, and she established a focus on women artists, especially collecting those in the circle of her life partner, Violet Oakley.

Throughout the year, Woodmere offers family events, tours, gallery talks, lectures, panel discussions, studio art classes, film, and music performances. Woodmere offers the experience of art and nature together with a growing collection of sculpture installations across its six green acres. Complemented by an interactive map, WOW, Woodmere’s Outdoor Wonder, brings together monumental outdoor sculpture, horticulture, environmental conservation, and education.

Location: Museum for Art in Wood, 141 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106

Description: Step into the Museum for Art in Wood and experience “Katie Hudnall: The Longest Distance between Two Points” and “Cinders: Burned, Scorched, and Pyrographed Works in Wood.” While you’re here, explore our permanent collection of over 1,300 objects and shop our Museum Store for unique handmade objects, jewelry, artworks, and books.

Location: Wyck Historic House, Garden & Farm, 6026 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19144

Description: Explore the historic home where nine generations of one Quaker family lived. This year Wyck is celebrating 200 years since the Marquis de Lafayette visited here. This summer, see special objects associated with his visit, including the chair he sat in as he greeted guests.