Wawa Welcome America Day 6 comes with four free festivities on Friday, June 24. You will be able to experience the ribbon cutting for the Southwest Police Athletic League Center, two free museums and wrap up the day with a performance by the Army Field Band.

Wawa Community Brightening Day

Start your day bright and early with the Wawa Community Brightening Day from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Join Wawa for a ribbon cutting and unveiling of the new Southwest Police Athletic League Center in honor of the 75th anniversary of PAL. There will be refreshments to enjoy and opportunity to learn about the legacy the center creates for Wawa Welcome America.

Free Museum Day at Masonic Temple, Library and Museum

You can explore the art, frescos, stained glass, murals and sculptures at the Masonic Temple, Library and Museum for free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This "wonder" of the Masonic world features exhibit hall, which holds an assortment of treasures from Philadelphia’s, the nation's, and Freemasonry’s past.

Pay What You Wish Day at the Rodin Museum

It's Pay What You Wish Day at the Rodin Museum from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The museum has one of the largest collections of work from the sculptor, Auguste Rodin.

Can't make it on the 24th? The Rodin Museum is hosting a second Pay Wish You Wish Day on July 1.

Army Field Band & Chorus on Independence

Finish out your day at the Army Field Band and Chorus patriotic performance at Independence Mall from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The U.S. Army Field Band presents “America the Beautiful,” a celebration of all there is to love about our nation. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and/or blankets. If you come a bit early, you can grab some food at Bourse Food Hall beginning at 5 p.m.

Full Details on Wawa Welcome America Day 5 Festivities:

Wawa Community Brightening Day

When: June 24 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: PAL Southwest

5900 Elmwood Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19143

Free Admission to Masonic Temple, Library, Museum

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 24

Where: Masonic Temple, Library, Museum

1 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Free Admission to Rodin Museum

When: June 24 from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Rodin Museum

2151 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, PA 19130

Army Field Band and Chorus Performance

When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 24

Where: Independence Mall - Block 2

Philadelphia, PA 19106