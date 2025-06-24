Day 6 of Wawa Welcome America will once again feature free admission to two Philadelphia museums. Meanwhile, a planned pool party has been rescheduled for a later date. Get all the details below.

Cherashore Pool Party rescheduled

The Cherashore Pool Party, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, from 4 p.m. through 7 p.m., was rescheduled to June 30.

Time: Tuesday, June 24, 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Location: The Underground Railroad Museum at the Historic Belmont Mansion, 2000 Belmont Mansion Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Description: Step into history at Belmont Mansion, where Founding Fathers like George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison once walked. Follow the footsteps of revolutionaries and uncover the hidden tales of Belmont’s role in the Underground Railroad, a beacon of hope for those seeking freedom from the Antebellum South.

Time: Tuesday, June 24, 11 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Location: Christ Church Preservation Trust, 20 North American Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Description: Christ Church offers a unique look as both a significant historical landmark and an active Episcopal congregation.

Christ Church, the birthplace of the American Episcopal Church, was founded in 1695 as a condition of William Penn’s Charter. Known as “The Nation’s Church,” it hosted members of the Continental Congress during the American Revolution and Presidents George Washington and John Adams in the first decade of the newly established Republic. Among early members were Benjamin and Deborah Franklin, Betsy Ross, John Penn (William Penn’s grandson), and signers of the Constitution and of the Declaration of Independence, including Robert Morris, Benjamin Rush, and Francis Hopkinson.

This Church further serves as a site of significance in Philadelphia’s history of slavery and abolition. Its location alone places the church within walking distance of the waterfront where thousands of Africans first arrived upon American soil after surviving the transatlantic slave trade. 2nd & Market (then known as High St.) also shared its position with the frightening scenes of an active whipping post and the nearby auction block. One man named Absalom Jones (1746-1818) began his life enslaved as a vestryman of the church. He later freed himself and his wife and went on to be ordained in the parish as the first African American Episcopal priest.