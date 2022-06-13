Wawa Welcome America Day 5: The Perfect Place to Watch ‘Rocky'

Yo Adrian! Check out the festivities happening on Day 5 of the Wawa Welcome America Festival. The free events continue with a chance to watch "Rocky" on the very steps the movie was filmed, two options for free museum day and an opportunity to celebrate women in the arts.

Philly @ the Movies: 'Rocky'

The tradition returns this year with Philly @ the Movies, "Rocky" edition. You can sit back and relax on the famous steps to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and watch Philly's favorite boxing love story for free.

Individuals can bring blankets and chairs to get comfortable and ready for the screening that starts at 7 p.m. and ends around 9 p.m.

Girls.Like.nicethings Event

Come out to the Girls.Like.nicethings event at East Market Plaza for a night to celebrate women in music and the arts.

There will be food, drinks and exciting performances by various talented Philadelphia women. You can check out all the event has to offer from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Free Museum Day at Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts

You can check out the PAFA for free and be inspired by the story of American art told through its collections, exhibitions and programs.

Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., you can view numerous collections of art ranging from the 18th and 19th century and experience exhibitions that seek to amplify artistic voices.

Free Museum Day at Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum

For the car lovers, you can see one of the world's greatest racing sports car collections at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum for free from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The museum's theme is "The Spirit of Competition," and this theme comes to life as you follow the story of the evolution of these vehicles and their history.

