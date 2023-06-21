Whether you are looking to keep the kids busy, or just want to hang out with your friends, there is plenty to do on Day 4 of Wawa Welcome America.

Here are all the FREE events you can look forward to on Thursday, June 22, 2023:

Fitness to Fly

What: The Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders and Eagles Autism Foundation are joining forces to host two sensory-friendly fitness clinics, featuring exercise, dance and cheer instruction at the Esperanza Arts Center, on June 22.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The parents will stay busy, too, with performances and food trucks. Even if you step outside in the parking lot you will enter a carnival-like atmosphere, featuring live salsa music, Latin food, face-painting and a night market, featuring local businesses. Wawa will also be there refueling attendees with smoothies and refreshers.

When: June 22 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Esperanza Arts Center, 4261 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19140

Note this: Kids of all ages are welcome to participate. Fitness to Fly tickets were on a first come, first serve basis, but sold out.

Of course, Day 4 will also feature free museum entries.

Free Museum Days: Historic Rittenhouse Town

What: Home of the first paper mill in America, the 1707 Rittenhouse Family Homestead is one of the most archaic buildings in Philadelphia. Get to experience the legacy of the Rittenhouse Family, the art of paper making and the historical significance behind the industrial site.

When: June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 208 Lincoln Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19144

Free Museum Days: Wyck Historic House

What: Join Wyck in celebrating its 50th year as a public site in 2023. The National Historic Landmark in the Germantown neighborhood served as a home to a Quaker family for over 280 years, starting in 1690. Tour the first floor of the house and explore a historic landscape that has been preserved since its creation!

When: June 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 6026 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144