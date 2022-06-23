The 16-day Wawa Welcome America festival is nearing its big finale by wrapping up its final weekend with art and music. Check out the Day 15 festivities, including special admission to the Philadelphia Art Museum and The Barnes Foundation, as well as a patriotic concert from the Philly POPS that you won't want to miss.

Pay What You Wish Day at Philadelphia Museum of Art

It is Pay What You Wish Family Festival Day at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

You'll be able to catch hip-hop performances, clay studio and other art demonstrations, and features for local artists. With over 240,000 pieces of artwork to view and numerous different programs, there is something to enjoy for every member of the family.

Enjoy pay what you wish admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free Museum Day at The Barnes Foundation

Individuals can enjoy free access to the Barnes' collection and special exhibition, plus music and performances, and art-making activities at The Barnes Foundation.

For July 3, the Barnes has partnered with Temple University's Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection to present a day full of activities inspired by Blockson’s exhibition and graphic novel, Black Lives Always Mattered! (BLAM!).

You can enjoy free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and also every first Sunday of the month with PECO Free First Sunday Family Day.

POPS on Independence

Catch the POPS on Independence performance, a July 4th tradition for the 44th year from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 3.

The performance will feature some Philly POPS favorites, as well as patriotic tunes in honor of the holiday. As part of The Philly POPS Salute Series, the performance honors our nation’s traditions, values and commitment to service.

The original program was created and is conducted by Music Director and Principal Conductor David Charles Abell. It features three-time Grammy nominated singer and songwriter Ryan Shaw.

Bring a chair or blanket out to enjoy the show. Starting at 5 p.m., come outside The Bourse Food Hall on 5th Street to enjoy food, entertainment and fun before the show begins.

