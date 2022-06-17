Day 10 is here of the Wawa Welcome America 16-day festival of free Philadelphia fun. Here's what's going on for free in Philadelphia on Tuesday, June 28.

Red, White & Blueprint – Help Plan Philly’s Celebration of the Nation’s 250th in 2026

Come out to the Red, White & Blueprint event to help plan Philly's celebration of the nation's 250th anniversary in 2026.

This free and family-friendly event invites the community in Philadelphia – especially the kids – to help create the programs and experiences that will serve as our city’s legacy at the anniversary celebration in four years.

There will be live music and activities for the family from 10 a.m. to noon.

Free Admission to the Mütter Museum of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia

You can check out the Mütter Museum of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia for free and dive into America’s finest museum of medical history.

Your special free admission ticket provides you with access to their special exhibits - the Unseen and Spit Spreads Death and the Medicinal Plant Garden.

Discover all the museum has to offer for free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PECO Go 4th & Learn: A Cultural Journey

You're invited to the PECO Go 4th & Learn: A Cultural Journey event for a chance to immerse yourself in Chinese culture from 10 a.m. to noon.

Head to Franklin Square's version of the Friendship Gate, where you will find opportunities to see dynamic performances, get your face-painted and hear from storytellers.

Learn about lantern-making with the Asian arts initiatives, as well as learn in a tai chai class. There will be a lot to do on the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival grounds.

