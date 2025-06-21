What to Know Saturday, June 21, 2025, marks day 3 of Wawa Welcome America. The day 3 events include a fun block party and free admission to more museums.

The Avenue of the Arts block party includes local food trucks, performances, a beer garden, giveaways and more along South Broad Street between Walnut and Pine streets.

The Richard Allen Museum at Mother Bethel AME Church, The Print Center and Stenton will also have free admission for visitors.

Day 3 of Wawa Welcome America includes the Avenue of the Arts block party and free admission to more museums in the Philadelphia area. Get live updates on all of the day's events below.