16 days of free events celebrating Freedom and Liberty | June 19 – July 4, 2024
What's in store for free Wawa Welcome America fest? July 4th concert announcement coming

Details about the free 2024 Wawa Welcome America festival and July 4th concert and fireworks will be revealed on May 14, 2024

By Dan Stamm

Wawa Welcome America Fireworks
Joseph Kaczmarek

Ready to celebrate freedom while partying on the Parkway in Philadelphia after more than two weeks of free events?

On Tuesday, the details about the free 16-day Wawa Welcome America festival will be revealed. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker joins Wawa Welcome America president and CEO Michael Delbene and others to unleash the schedule of family fun to be had in the summer of 2024.

As has now become tradition, the festival will kick off with commemorating Juneteenth. It wraps up with the big July 4th concert and fireworks show on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. In between, "festival attendees can enjoy free concerts, fireworks, complimentary museum access, Wawa Hoagie Day, and more," according to organizers.

Check back with NBC10 on May 14, 2024, to watch the festival announcement and to find out which musicians will rock the Independence Day concert on the parkway.

