Live updates: Wawa Hoagie Day, 5 Points Night Market and more

What to Know Day 8 of the Wawa Welcome America festival features one of their most popular events: Wawa Hoagie Day!

The event, taking place at Independence Mall on Thursday, June 26, at noon, features free Wawa Shorti Hoagies, live performances by the Six String Soldiers, and free admission at the National Constitution Center.

Thursday’s events also include the 5 Points Night Market block party which features food, music and community pride along Rising Sun Avenue in Philadelphia.

