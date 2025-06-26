Wawa Welcome America

16 days of free events celebrating Freedom and Liberty | June 19 – July 4, 2024
Wawa Welcome America
Live updates: Wawa Hoagie Day, 5 Points Night Market and more

Day 8 of Wawa Welcome America includes Wawa Hoagie Day and the 5 Points Night Market. Get live updates.

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Day 8 of the Wawa Welcome America festival features one of their most popular events: Wawa Hoagie Day!
  • The event, taking place at Independence Mall on Thursday, June 26, at noon, features free Wawa Shorti Hoagies, live performances by the Six String Soldiers, and free admission at the National Constitution Center. 
  • Thursday’s events also include the 5 Points Night Market block party which features food, music and community pride along Rising Sun Avenue in Philadelphia. 

Day 8 of Wawa Welcome America includes Wawa Hoagie Day and the 5 Points Night Market. Get information and live updates on all of the day’s events below: 

Wawa Welcome America
