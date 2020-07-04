Wawa Hero Award Winner Broad Street Ministry Will Get $50K Grant

Broad Street Ministry is the winner of this year's Wawa Foundation Hero Award!

The organization provides meals, clothing and personal care items to people in need, and serves as a mailing address for more than 3,000 people. It was one of four finalists for the award this year and as winner will receive $50,000 to expand their efforts.

"With that $50,000, we could just ease the suffering of that quite frankly were having a tough time before the pandemic and now truly are facing tremendous trauma," executive director Mike Dahl said in an interview before the winners were announced.

The Wawa Foundation gives out the Hero Award annually as part of its Wawa Welcome America celebration.

The runners up, People's Emergency Center, The Salvation Army and VNAPhiladelphia, will each receive a $10,000 grant.

When he spoke to NBC10 days ago, Dahl brushed off any suggestion that he was a hero.

"We don't necessarily think of ourselves as heroes, but we do think of the guests that come to us everyday as heroes," Dahl said.