Wawa Is Looking for ‘Hero' Nonprofits. Here's How to Apply for $50K Grant

Wawa is looking to honor nonprofit organizations serving the greater Philadelphia community with its 2022 Wawa Foundation Hero Award.

"The Wawa Foundation Hero Award honors a non-profit organization, and its volunteers, serving Philadelphia by providing services that build stronger communities through preserving our independence, protecting our safety and mentoring and inspiring our youth," the Wawa Foundation said on its website.

Submissions to apply for consideration for the award -- that comes with a $50,000 grant for the winning organization and $10,000 to each of the other three finalists --opened on Tuesday, May 10.

The submission period ends June 3, 2022.

Besides just entering with the submission form, nonprofits can also share up to 4-miute long videos to show what they are all about.

Once the Wawa Foundation picks its four finalists, they will open up voting to the public from June 13 to June 29, 2022.

The winner will be announced during the Wawa Welcome America Celebration of Freedom Ceremony at Independence Hall in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood on July 4th.

Past winners include the Veterans Group (2021), Broad Street Ministry (2020), Pennsylvania Center for Adapted Sports (2019), Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia (2018), Operation Yellow Ribbon of South Jersey (2017) and SPIN (2016).

Congratulations to the Veterans Group! The organization, a homeless facility serving veterans in the Philadelphia area, with an emphasis on those whose service resulted in mental or physical health issues, is the winner of this year's Wawa Foundation Hero award and will receive a $50,000 grant.