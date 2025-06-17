Vote for the 2025 Wawa Foundation Hero Award recipient

Wawa is once again honoring nonprofit organizations that are serving the Philadelphia community with its 2025 Wawa Foundation Hero Award.

Heights Philadelphia, Veterans Multi Service Center, Joyful Readers and Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation are the 2025 finalists.

“What does it mean to be a hero to our communities? The Wawa Foundation Hero Award honors a non-profit organization, and its volunteers, serving Philadelphia by providing services that build stronger communities through preserving our independence, protecting our safety and mentoring and inspiring our youth,” the Wawa Foundation wrote.

The winning organization will receive a $50,000 grant. The deadline is June 27, 2025, and the voting is limited to one per person. Read more about the four finalists for this year's award below and vote here.

Heights Philadelphia is an educational nonprofit focused on transforming the pathways to college and career for Philadelphia-area students.

“Together, we’re able to accomplish more for students: More holistic support from coordinators and advisors. More sustainable access to academic and workforce opportunities for all young people, especially Black, Latino, and first-generation-to-college students from low-income communities. And more advising relationships with students spanning from middle school into their professional careers,” the organization writes.

Veterans Multi-Service Center is a nonprofit group dedicated to providing comprehensive services to veterans.

“VMC’s mission is to provide services, programs, opportunity and advancement to veterans of the U.S military and their families,” the organization writes.

Joyful Readers is a nonprofit that provides full-time tutors for young Philadelphia students to help them learn to read.

“Just 33% of Philadelphia’s K-3 students read on grade level. Our tutors are serving full-time, supporting nearly 1,000 students with daily reading tutoring this year. Together with our school partners, they are working to make sure that our students can become successful, confident, and joyful readers,” the organization writes.

Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation’s Police Youth Alliance (PYA) is a nonprofit that builds relationships between police officers and students in underserved communities across Philadelphia, the surrounding suburbs and New Jersey.

“Through in-school and after-school programs, PYA partners with schools, officers, and community groups to break down barriers and foster mutual respect. Programs include STEM and reading enrichment, recreational activities like chess and e-gaming, and community events such as basketball clinics and clean-ups. All of these create shared experiences that promote understanding, collaboration, and lasting connection with the youth community and police officers,” the organization writes.

Past winners include Philadelphia Fire/EMS Explorer Career Youth Development Program (2024) Students Run Philly Style (2023), Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School (2022), the Veterans Group (2021), Broad Street Ministry (2020), Pennsylvania Center for Adapted Sports (2019), Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia (2018), Operation Yellow Ribbon of South Jersey (2017) and SPIN (2016).