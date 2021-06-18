What to Know Wawa Welcome America is offering free admission to several popular Philadelphia museums from Juneteenth to July 4.

Museums include the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the African American Museum in Philadelphia and more.

Many museums are offering special interactive activities for visitors of all ages.

You can stop by some of your favorite Philadelphia museums for free during Wawa Welcome America's Free Museum Days, which take place between June 19 and July 4.

Guests are encouraged to check each museum website for information about on-site health and safety guidelines that may be in place during their visit.

Here are some of the museums you can visit for free during the festival -- and what you can expect to see.

African American Museum in Philadelphia, June 19-20

You can enjoy free admission to the African American Museum in Philadelphia in Old City on June 19 and 20.

Note that you should still get tickets ahead of time, because the museum is using timed ticketing to reduce crowd size. Learn more and get tickets here.

The museum displays the richness and vibrancy of African-American heritage and culture, with four exhibit galleries filled with exciting history and fascinating art.

Free Library of Philadelphia, June 21

You can enjoy free, in-person Baby Storytime for kids two and under and their caregivers from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m on June 21.

Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center, June 23

Shofuso is a traditional-style Japanese house and nationally ranked garden in Philadelphia’s West Fairmount Park that reflects the history of Japanese culture in Philadelphia, from the 1876 Centennial Exposition to present day.

You can enjoy free admission to this historic site and museum on June 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Paul Robeson House & Museum, June 26

Stop by the Paul Robeson House and Museum in West Philadelphia on June 26 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for free entry into a new exhibit that transports you to the artistic world he once “owned.”

In a Hollywood-style setting, witness his performances in “Othello” in London

and New York. Watch him transform himself into characters in “Emperor

Jones” and “Show Boat,” where he made “Ol’ Man River” a standard.

Penn Museum, June 27

The Penn Museum welcomes you to travel around the world—without hopping on a plane. Experience Ancient Egypt, Rome, Greece, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico and Central America, China, Japan, and more.

Pre-registration is required to enjoy free entry to the museum on June 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Use promo code WAWA21 to receive a full discount.

The Galleries at Moore, June 28

You're invited to enjoy the summer exhibitions at The Galleries at Moore for free on June 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The galleries are located on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Visitors can enjoy "Here & There: Alumni Invitational," which highlights the work of six alumni, as well as "RINGS!," which offers a glimpse into the boundless creative freedom revealed within the ring form.

American Swedish Historical Museum, June 29

Founded in 1926, the American Swedish Historical Museum in South Philadelphia is the oldest Swedish museum in the United States. The American Swedish Historical Museum welcomes all people to explore cultural identity through the story of Swedes and Scandinavians in America.

Stop by on June 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for free entry.

Carpenters' Hall, June 29

Just two blocks from Independence Hall, Carpenters’ Hall was the site of the First Continental Congress in 1774, one of the primary events that led to the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Carpenters' Hall is free and open to the public. There will be a special virtual event on "Civic Unity: What YOU Can Do" on June 29 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, June 30

Experience Eastern State’s historic cellblocks as the sun goes down with a special free evening of the new program "Night Tours: Summer Twilight" on June 30 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Admission includes history exhibits like "Al Capone’s Cell" and "Death Row," “The Voices of Eastern State” Audio Tour and award-winning exhibits about prisons today and the root causes of mass incarceration.

National Constitution Center, July 1

Wawa invites all visitors to enjoy free admission at the National Constitution Center and an array of patriotic festivities surrounding the Fourth of July.

Stop by the National Constitution Center in Old City on July 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a free visit.

National Liberty Museum, July 2

The National Liberty Museum is offering free admission to the Museum and its newly opened exhibitions Graphic Content and Caretoons 2021 on July 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free Admission with timed ticketing & pre-registration here.

The Museum, located in Old City, examines liberty in a whole new way through world-class collections of glass art and innovative exhibitions that showcase artists, visionaries and activists who exercise their freedom of expression every day.

Christ Church Burial Ground, July 3

Celebrate “Signer’s Day,” a special celebration of the five signers of the Declaration of Independence at the Burial Ground with free admission for visitors 12 and under on July 3 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids of all ages can enjoy a free history hunt which will include a grab bag with clues, a pencil and a prize upon completion.

Philadelphia Museum of Art, July 4

On July 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. you can pay what you wish at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Advance reservations are strongly recommended.

Visitors can enjoy two exhibits pertaining directly to Philadelphia's past and present, as well as a major traveling exhibition devoted to Senga Nengudi, a leading figure of the 1970s Black American avant-garde and a pioneering artist of our time.