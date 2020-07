It just isn't the Fourth of July without an amazing band playing patriotic marches.

And that's exactly the specialty of the U.S. Army Field Band, which brings its "Fanfares for Freedom" to the Wawa Welcome America festival.

In this video, enjoy some of your favorite patriotic orchestral numbers -- as well as emotional performances of some pop, country and even jazz songs by soldiers. And yes, you'll get a fantastic, clap-along "Stars and Stripes Forever."

You can watch it here: