Submissions Open for 2022 Wawa Foundation Hero Award

Submissions are being accepted for the Wawa Foundation Hero Award, which honors one nonprofit organization that is improving and building stronger communities in Philadelphia.

An organization and its volunteers will be recognized for their efforts in providing services that strengthen the community in Philadelphia. The honored nonprofit is one who mentors and inspires youth, protects safety and preserves independence.

The application deadline is June 3.

Qualified nonprofits are encouraged to share their impact, mission and purpose through a story or video submitted to The Wawa Foundation website.

The four most compelling stories will be voted on by the public. Voting is open to the community from June 13 to 29.

The Wawa Foundation Hero Award recipient will receive a $50,000 grant. Runners-up will each receive a $10,000 grant.

The recipient will be announced at the July 4 Celebration of Freedom Ceremony during the Wawa Welcome America Festival.