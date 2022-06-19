Wawa Welcome America

16 days of free events celebrating Freedom and Liberty | June 19 – July 4, 2022

Photos: Wawa Welcome America: Juneteenth Block Party

The Wawa Welcome America festival kicked off on Sunday with the Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum of Philadelphia. AAMP partnered with Wawa and Visit Philadelphia to host the family-friendly outdoor event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out photos from the event, which featured live performances from international and local artists, a community marketplace featuring Black-owned businesses, vendors, community partners and food trucks.

