Phillies, Philadelphia Soccer host block party for Wawa Welcome America 

What to Know
- Baseball and soccer fans rejoice! Day 4 of Wawa Welcome America features a block party hosted by the Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Soccer.
- The block party – located outside Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field at the Philadelphia sports complex – is designed to build up excitement for 2026, which will include World Cup matches and the MLB All-Star game in Philly.
- The event – taking place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. – will include food trucks, a beer garden, skills challenges, giveaways and live music from Go Go Gadjet and Mr. Hollywood DJ.
- Day 4 of Wawa Welcome America also includes free admission to the Ebenezer Maxwell Mansion, Philly’s only Victorian historic house museum.
