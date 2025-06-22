Wawa Welcome America

16 days of free events celebrating Freedom and Liberty | June 19 – July 4, 2024
Wawa Welcome America
Live Updates

Phillies, Philadelphia Soccer host block party for Wawa Welcome America 

Day 4 of Wawa Welcome America features a special block party outside Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field hosted by the Phillies and Philadelphia Soccer. Get live updates on all the fun below.

By David Chang

What to Know

